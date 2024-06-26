Tinubu draws Labour anger with delay on Minimum Wage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government drew the anger of Organised Labour in the Country yesterday.

Federal Executive Council had decided to step down the memorandum on the report of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

It was a much look forward to agenda on the

meeting scheduled, untill

the FEC failed to consider the memo during Tuesday’s meeting,

process of the tripartite committee sitting to recommend the national minimum wage.

The Federal Government, Organised Private Sector and Labour had held several meetings on the new minimum wage with the NLC and Trade Union Congress leaders insisting on N250,000.

On the other hand, the Federal Government, states and the OPS made a counter-offer of N62,000.

The result was submitted to Mr President..and it was expected that it would be discussed, before the president would present it to the National Assembly.

Earlier the Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, said, “The President will likely send the minimum wage bill after the Sallah break.”

The Senate had adjourned plenary for the Sallah break and is due to resume on July 2.

YOUNEWS learnt the Labour is angered by what has been tagged “Mr President inaction on the minimum wage matter”

On Monday, the NLC President, Ajaero, mentioned that Organised Labour expected Tinubu to reach out to the members of the tripartite committee to harmonise the figure, given the stalemate at the end of the committee meeting

A top official at Labour said

“we had completed the process of meetings for the minimum wage, the figures are recommended, we pass it to the president, which we have done. And the president is the sovereign. They have to pick the committee’s recommendation, do I accept it or do I not take it?

“The President remains the sovereign. That position is not contested. The employers cannot contest it. Labour cannot contest it. It is the sovereign that should pick a figure, and then pass it to the National Assembly to go through a legislative process. That process, we can only advocate for it to be fast-tracked.

On reason for stepping the issue of minimum wage down at FEC meeting,

Addressing State House correspondents after Tuesday’s FEC meeting, the information minister, Idris, explained that the President needed to interact with other wage-paying entities to factor their contributions and circumstances into the executive bill on minimum wage that would be passed on to the National Assembly for passage into law.

He stated, “I want to inform Nigerians here that the Federal Executive Council deliberated on that (minimum wage) and the decision is that because the new national minimum wage is not just that of the Federal Government, it is an issue that involves the Federal Government, the state governments, local governments, and the organised private sector and of course, including the organised labour.

“That memo was stepped down to enable Mr President to consult further, especially with the state governors and the organised private sector, before he makes a presentation to the National Assembly before an executive bill is presented to the National Assembly.

“So I want to state that on the new national minimum wage, Mr President is going to consult further so that he can have an informed position because the new national minimum wage, as I said, is not just an issue of the Federal Government.”

He said the President studied the report and will “consult wider before a final submission is made to the National Assembly.”