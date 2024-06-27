After Akpabio’s denial, Senate sits to approve presidential Jets

Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s refutal on the Senate approval, or non approval of the purchase of new presidential jets days back, will fall flat on it face shortly.

He had described on Tuesday, as malicious a report quoting him to have said the National Assembly would approve the purchase of new aircraft for the President and Vice President, irrespective of the harsh economic situation in the country

Now, YOUNEWS have it on good authority that the Senate has convened an emergency sitting to consider President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s supplementary appropriation for the 2024 fiscal year.

Cost of the yet to be acquired presidential jet will be included in the budget, according to sources.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had recommended purchase of new aircraft for the President and the Vice-President as the existing presidential jets are faulty and unsafe for use.

Lawmakers, both in the House of representatives and the Senate, commenced their recess last week and were to resume on July 2, 2024.

But the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) however, said on Wednesday that the Senate would hold plenary on Thursday to deal with a variety of issues including appropriation.