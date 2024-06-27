Die is cast on Minimum Wage today, Tinubu, NEC in crucial meeting

There are indications that the issue of minimum wage in Nigeria will get a clear headway today.

President Bola Tinubu, YOUNEWS learnt is set to drop other commitments and meet with state governors at the 142nd meeting of the National Economic Council at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, today, Thursday.

NEC was established by the provisions of section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of part I of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Its membership comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank, and other co-opted government officials.

Chaired by the Vice President, the council meets monthly to execute its mandate of “advising the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.

YOUNEWS gathered that the meeting is a major wide consultation initiative of Mr President before he makes a presentation to the National Assembly; before an executive bill is presented to the National Assembly.

The President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, revealed how germane the meeting is for Tinubu,

“It is unusual appearance . President Tinubu would be attending the scheduled NEC meeting held on Thursday, this bill, as you well know, calls for him to be at the seat of power.

“He will be joining you tomorrow and that’s how important his presence in Abuja is right now. He will be joining you tomorrow at the NEC meeting, which he ever hardly attends, this might even be his first meeting,”

The meeting comes days after the Federal Executive Council, on Tuesday, stepped down the report of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage down, citing the need for President Tinubu to further consult with other stakeholders on the matter.

They comprise state governors, local government authorities and the private sector.

Idris said the council deferred acting on the memo given that the Federal Government is not the sole stakeholder on the national minimum wage issue.

It may be recalled as reported by YOUNEWS that the Federal Government, Organised Private Sector and Labour had held several meetings on the new minimum wage with the NLC and Trade Union Congress leaders insisting on N250,000.

On the other hand, the Federal Government, states and the OPS made a counter-offer of N62,000. However, the state governors argued that they would not sustain any minimum wage higher than N60,000.