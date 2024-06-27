Lagos CEO commits suicide, jumps to death at Lekki highrise apartment

Nick Imudia, the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions, has died by suicide !

It happened in his apartment. Imudia was a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Konga.

He allegedly killed himself on the night of Tuesday, June 25, by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

Before making the jump, he called his US-based brother to give instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

He also reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, telling her he would always be there for her and that she only needed to look in the sky to see him.

His friends, family, and associates are in shock as to why he would commit suicide.

Nick Imudia hailed from the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, and was previously married to the mother of his young daughter who was also from the same local government with him.

“The marriage,” we learbt, “ended due to irreconcilable differences.

“He gave love a second chance when he got married to a Caucasian.

Everyone assumed everything was okay with him, only to wake up to news of his having taken his life.

Among other corporate behemoths, the late Nick Imudia had stints with TCL/Alcatel as a regional director and Microsoft Device and Services as the GM/MD for West and Central Africa.