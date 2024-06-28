Chioma’s US based brother warns Davido against Adultery henceforth

Chioma elder brother who based in US is said not to be unhappy with the wedding that happened two days ago.

He is saying that Davido disrespected their Family for celebrating the wedding in Lagos.

Her elder brother is saying , It’s a traditional wedding and supposed to hold in Chima’s father’s compound. If the compound is small they hold it in the community centre.

He’s angry because davido disrespects their family, her sister and Igbo tradition.

Beside the venue issue, YOUNEWS also learnt that his major concern is about Davido’s affair with another woman after this wedding..

The family is pained about his numerous baby mamas,but Chioma his sister said they should let it slide..

So he’s now sending a strong warning to Davido say him no wan hear any drama again..

In a trending video, he is sounding or sending a strong warning to davido that after marrying their sister chioma, he should desist from womanizing and stop frolicking with other women.

“If he tries it again, he is going to deal with him. He also said that chioma has called him like four times and begged him, the Adeleke family too have also called him and begged on behalf of David.

David himself have also begged, but what he is saying is that let it be the last time he will ever disrespect his sister again.

Basically, his message to Davido is, if Davido dares to cheat on chioma again he should drink poison before he meet him and he’s not going to take it lightly with him.

“that he’s standing on ground and the river bears him witness that’s he’s not going to take any trash from Davido again,he said and that who’s Davido or his father that everyone has money in his or her own state”

He further said ” we Igbos has money as well, and that from now henceforth Davido should show some respect to chioma period!

But there are positive thoughts from analysts and commenters on why the event had to hold in Lagos.

“They have already paid all traditional rite in Igbo land. Wetin dem do so na ceremony and it can hold anywhere…congratulations to my sister and her husband.

“They did the wedding in lagos for security purpose and the most important thing is fathers blessing which they both received coupled with mother’s blessing which are so important

So you as a brother your blessing is not too important “