Chivido2024: Who’s Who At Davido, Chioma’s Wedding

Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner of about six years, Chioma Rowland, have consumated their highly anticipated marriage in Lagos on Tuesday.

The society wedding will certainly continue to be the talk of town for some time to come for many reasons.

The event, held in grand style, attracted a host of dignitaries and celebrities from across Nigeria, making it a memorable and star-studded affair.

The wedding saw the presence of numerous prominent figures, adding an extra layer of glamour to the already prestigious event.

Below is a glimpse of the notable attendees who graced Davido and Chioma’s special day besides the couple’s parents, siblings, and relations:

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusui, Ojaja II – The esteemed monarch of Ile-Ife, lending royal prestige to the celebration.

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye Ghandi, Orumogege III – The iconic monarch of Ogbomoso Land in Oyo State.

Senator Ademola Adeleke – Davido’s paternal uncle and ‘Dancing’ governor of Osun State.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu – The stylish of governor of Lagos State.

Dapo Abiodun – Governor of Ogun State.

Udom Emmanuel – Former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

King Sunny Ade – Legendary juju musician.

Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin – Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly.

Seyi Tinubu – Entrepreneur and influential son of the President Bola Tinubu.

Obi Cubana – Businessman and socialite.

Cubana Chief Priest – Celebrity bartender and close associate of Davido.

Psquare Twins – Peter and Paul Okoye

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Victor Osihmen – Super Eagles/Napoli FC striker and reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Ini Edo – Award-winning actress.

Shina Rambo – Musician and Davido’s Cousin.

Veekee James and Femi Atere – Celebrity fashion designer and her spouse.

Sharon Ademefun – Influential businesswoman and Davido’s sister.

Adenike Adeleke – A prominent member of the Adeleke family.

Patoranking – Acclaimed dancehall artist known for his hit songs.

Lilian Esoro – Popular actress and entrepreneur.

Priscilla Ojo – Upcoming star and daughter of Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo.

Jude Okoye – Music executive and older brother of Psquare Twins.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu – Famous media personality and TV host.

Don Jazzy – Music producer and founder of Mavins Records.

Obasi Joseph – Influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Jay Jay Okocha – Legendary footballer

Seyi Vodi – Celebrity fashion designer.

Folashade Adeleke – A prominent member of Adeleke family.

Ireti Adeleke – Member of the Adeleke family.

Chike – Musician and songwriter.

Naeto C – Rapper and music producer.

Nkechi Blessing – Nollywood Actress and social media personality.

Iyanya – Musician and performer.

Omini Attah – Influential personality on the entertainment scene.

Agbaakin Olayemi Olufela Solade – Esteemed socialite.

Crazeclown – Popular comedian and internet sensation.

Do2dtun – OAP and hype man.

Ubi Franklin – Music executive and entrepreneur.

Zlatan Ibile – Musician and dancer.

Nasboi – Comedian and internet personality.

Lojay – Rising star in the music industry.

Bredhkn – Musician and close associate of Davido.

The list is inexhaustible.