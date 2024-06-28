FG panic as Cholera cases hit 1,579.. shops for Vaccines

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, has said, experts who conducted the risk assessment last week placed Nigeria at high risk of increased cholera transmission and impact.

In swift response the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday, activated the Emergency Operation Centre which underscored the gravity of the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Incident Management of the EOC, Dr Muntari Hassan, stated that the outbreak had killed 54 persons as of Wednesday.

Hassan said 1,579 suspected cases were recorded in 32 states across 115 local government areas.

There are efforts on the part of Federal Government to get emergency vaccine doses from the Vaccine Alliance, Gavi, to contain the cholera outbreak in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, Dr Sania Nishtar, in a post on her X handle @SaniaNishtar, on Thursday, said the body was concerned about the cholera outbreak in Nigeria and was ready to support the country in its response.

She tweeted, “Deeply concerned about the ongoing #cholera outbreak in Nigeria. @Gavi and partners are closely monitoring the cholera outbreak, and stand ready to support the government to quickly respond, including to request emergency vaccine doses where needed.

“The global cholera stockpile, which is funded by Gavi, is currently fully replenished and ready to help contain outbreaks and protect those at highest risk.”

There are three World Health Organisation pre-qualified oral cholera vaccines available – Dukoral®, Shanchol™, and Euvichol®.

The vaccines require two doses for full protection.

As a pro active measure, we also learnt that Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention would also support affected states, facilitate rapid communication, data analysis, and decision-making processes.

“It will ensure efficient deployment of needed resources, strengthen surveillance and diagnostic capacity and capabilities, enhance case management, training and intensify public awareness and community engagement activities,” Idris started.