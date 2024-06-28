Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » Murder packaged as Suicide : 22-Yr-Old Sent On Errand Found Hanging In Kwara

Murder packaged as Suicide : 22-Yr-Old Sent On Errand Found Hanging In Kwara

YouNews June 28, 2024 Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 96 Views

Twenty-two-year-old Tayọ Akanji Abdulrahman, who was sent on an errand by his mother, has been found dead in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

It was learned that the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the deceased, a resident of Ile Olowo Poku, Oloje area, Ilọrin, was sent to Oko Olowo to deliver plantain chips to a customer but failed to return.

Narrating the incident, the mother of the deceased, Iya AbdulRahman, said “I called him on the phone around past 9pm and he said he was inside a tricycle on his way back but held up in traffic around Aajere.

“After about two hours, I called again but his phone was switched off. Hours of searching were fruitless until the wee hours of Wednesday when his body was found dangling from a canopy in front of a furniture workshop in Oloje with his two hands tied. They took all his money and emptied his accounts but left his phone in his pocket,” she added.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Chivido2024: Who’s Who At Davido, Chioma’s Wedding

Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner of about six years, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023