Joke Silva dispels husband, Olu Jacobs’ death rumour again

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, a veteran Nigerian actor and film executive, has reportedly passed away at the age of 81.

But sources are still insisting that the Veteran Nigerian actor Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, also known as Olu Jacobs, is alive and has been the target of false death reports.

His wife, Joke Silva, has debunked these rumors on multiple occasions, confirming that her husband is alive .

His wife, Joke Silva, recently disclosed that he had been battling Dementia with Lewy bodies, a progressive neurological disorder.

YOUNEWS however learnt that the Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has broken her silence on rumours going round on social media that her husband, Olu Jacobs is dead.

This is the second time rumours about the death of The ace Nigerian actor and film executive, whose real name is Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, will be making rounds on social media.

Actress Joke Silva this evening, debunked the rumour, saying “her husband is alive and doing just fine.”

Jacobs has made his mark in Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood, and has been described as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation .

Jacobs, celebrated for his distinguished career spanning over five decades, was a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jacobs appeared in over 120 Nollywood films and garnered acclaim for his roles in both Nigerian and international cinema.

Despite rumors of his death circulating in 2021, Jacobs continued to make public appearances, including receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at AFRIFF in November 2021.

Fondly called Uncle Olu by his colleagues and teeming admirers, Olu Jacobs has made his mark in the Nigeria’s movie industry. With more than 40 years acting experience under his belt, Jacobs is seen as a bridge between the old and new breed of actors. Trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, England, Jacobs remains one of Africa’s creative gifts to the world, having worked with various repertoire theatres in Britain and starred in some international movies.

In 2007 he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Olu Jacobs has distinguished himself as a godfather in Nollywood, paving a successful path for many emerging actors and actresses in the industry. His love for acting was inspired by the late legendary film maker, Hubert Ogunde’s annual concert party which held at Colonial Hotel in Kano. Thereafter, he travelled to England where he studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He has been described as ‘one of Nollywood’s finest actors, best role interpreter and the best manipulator of words’. For his dedication to his acting career spanning over five decades, he was honoured with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.’ Also, AMAA conferred its Lifetime Achievement Awards on him in 2016.

Olu Jacobs is married to veteran actress Joke Silva. The couple founded and operate the Lufodo Group, a media corporation that consists of film production, distribution assets and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

In England, he trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He then starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970s (e.g. The Goodies, Till Death Do Us Part, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, 1990, The Tomorrow People, The Professionals). In 1978, he played the role of President Mageeba in Michael Codron’s presentation of Sir Tom Stoppard’s play Night and Day.

In the 1980s Jacobs starred in several international films some of which include John Irvin’s war film The Dogs of War, Roman Polanski’s adventure-comedy Pirates (1986) and the family-adventure film Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985). On television he was a cast member in TVS’s The Witches and the Grinnygog.

Jacobs has subsequently starred in over 120 Nollywood films. He is considered one of the top Nigerian Nollywood actors.”