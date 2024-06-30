NBA Ikeja Branch Election Results: Adeniyi Quadri Elected Chairman, 8 others for exco

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch held its highly anticipated election, drawing significant attention and participation from members. The results, released, reflect a diverse and competitive field, showcasing the democratic engagement within the branch.

Public Relations Officer

Kayode Agbedejobi, Esq.

Valid Votes: 475

Invalid Votes: 29

The position of Public Relations Officer saw Kayode Agbedejobi, Esq. receiving 475 valid votes, with 29 invalid votes recorded.

Social Secretary

Titilope Fagbote, Esq.

Valid Votes: 472

Invalid Votes: 36

Titilope Fagbote, Esq. was elected Social Secretary with 472 valid votes, and 36 votes deemed invalid.

Financial Secretary

Florence Horace, Esq.

Valid Votes: 484

Invalid Votes: 23

Florence Horace, Esq. won the Financial Secretary election with 484 valid votes, and 23 votes deemed invalid.

Provost

Femi Dodo, Esq.: 311

Ololade Victoria Okoya, Esq.: 188

Invalid Votes: 2

In the Provost race, Femi Dodo, Esq. emerged victorious with 311 votes, while Okoya garnered 188 votes. Only 2 votes were invalid.

Assistant Secretary

Adejuwon Adedeji Ojo, Esq.: 318

Titilope Ige, Esq.: 181

Invalid Votes: 7

Adejuwon Adedeji, Esq. secured the position of Assistant Secretary with 318 votes, defeating Ige, who received 181 votes. There were 7 invalid votes.

Treasurer

Ganiyat Adisa, Esq.: 392

Daniel Ovbeigho Esq.: 111

Invalid Votes: 2

Ganiyat Adisa, Esq. triumphed in the Treasurer race with a significant majority, receiving 392 votes, compared to Ovbeigho 111 votes. There were 2 invalid votes.

Secretary

Ayodeji Olabiwonnnu, Esq.: 328

Chioma Ohaekelem:, Esq. 176

Invalid Votes: 2

Ayodeji Olabiwonnu, Esq. was elected as Secretary with 328 votes, while Ohaekelem received 176 votes. A total of 2 votes were invalid.

Vice Chairman

Chinenye Udeh, Esq.: 339

Olasunkanmi Fasule, Esq.: 164

Invalid Votes: 2

Chinenye Udeh, Esq. emerged as the Vice Chairman with 339 votes, surpassing Fasule, who garnered 164 votes. There were 2 invalid votes in this category.

Chairman

Adeniyi Quadri, Esq.: 263

Muna Esegine, Esq.: 152

Chinedu Ifezue, Esq.: 88

Emmanuel Otobo, Esq.: 1

Invalid Votes: 2

In the highly contested Chairman race, Adeniyi Quadri, Esq. clinched victory with 263 votes. Muna followed with 152 votes, Chinedu received 88 votes, and Otobo had 1 vote. There were 2 invalid votes.

The NBA Ikeja Branch election demonstrated a robust democratic process, with members actively participating to elect their leaders. The newly elected officials, led by Chairman Adeniyi Quadri, Esq., are set to assume their roles upon swearing in by December, 2024