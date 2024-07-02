Cholera: Panic around Lagos Waste disposal facilities

Potential risk of Cholera outbreak is making residents around waste disposal facilities in Lagos to live with hearts in mouth.

Extremely anxious and nervous because they are faced with a dangerous or unpleasant situation around the facilities

Olusosun waste dumpsite, around Ojota area of Lagos is one of such dump sites.

Olusosun is situated in Ojota, Kosofe Local Government Area and Solous in Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, with a population of more than 15 million, generates an estimated 12,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, which comes to about 4.3 million tonnes of waste annually.

Large chunk of it ends up in the city’s four officially designated landfills.

In the heart of Lagos, the Igando landfills, namely Solous 1, Solous 2, and Solous 3 stand as a glaring testament to the city’s escalating waste management crisis. Operated by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), these landfills are very massive in scale, covering over 16 hectares, an area even larger than the famous Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

They are also strategically located within the densely populated Alimosho Local Government Area.

Daily, they receive about 4,000 tonnes of waste, making them the second-largest landfill complex in Lagos, surpassed only by the Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota.

Initially, these landfills coexisted relatively unnoticed by the local populace.

However, as the city expanded, residential areas, businesses, and critical infrastructure like the Alimosho Medical Centre edged closer to these dumpsites. This proximity has turned the landfills from harmless landmarks into significant health hazards for the neighbouring communities.

Residents in Igando now wake up to the pervasive and unpleasant smell of decomposing waste, a stark reminder of the growing environmental challenge at their doorstep

Residents and workers in the State around these facilities are having serious concerns over the worsening conditions.

The potential for cholera outbreak is high and they are calling for immediate government intervention.

Many scavengers not only work here but also spend their nights, creating a unique community that thrives in the shadows of waste. Wandering deeper into the landfills, I discovered a bustling underground market. Amidst the debris, people sold various items from grilled meats popularly known as “suya” to chilled drinks.

Most landfills have buy-back centres, where the waste pickers sell recyclables such as metal, glass, plastic and paper.

The work and the environment are hazardous.Waste pickers often work without protective gear, unassisted, and without access to primary care or first aid and employment regulations.

They operate on the margins of or outside the formal process of managing solid waste, but play vital roles, especially in reuse, recycling and cost recovery.

They work in unsheltered environments and are unprotected from severe heat, sun, rain, and cold weather.

These conditions have been linked with cardiovascular disorders. Likewise, exposure to dust, micro-organisms and microbial toxins can result in chronic respiratory diseases, skin problems and gastrointestinal illnesses, and of course Cholera.

The pervasive foul smell of the dumpsite extends beyond Ojota, affecting nearby areas such as Ikeja Secretariat, Iyana Oworo, Ogudu, and beyond, causing distress among the communities.

Despite promises from successive Lagos State governments since 2018 to relocate the Olusosun waste dump, the area remains a significant health and environmental hazard.

The pervasive foul smell of the dumpsite extends beyond Ojota, affecting nearby areas such as Ikeja Secretariat, Iyana Oworo, Ogudu, and beyond, causing distress among the communities

Since the outbreak of cholera in Nigeria, health experts have warned of severe risks associated with prolonged exposure to such unsanitary conditions. The deadly disease, often spread through contaminated water, is a significant concern. Medical professionals stress the urgent need for improved sanitation and waste management to prevent outbreaks

Interestingly, Lagos State Waste Management Authority is reacting to the concerns of the residents said it had implemented several measures to address them.

The Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, Sade Kadiri, has also affimed that no case of cholera had been recorded in that community so far.

“To date, we have not recorded any incidence of cholera at Olusosun or any other designated disposal facility across the state. However, recognising the potential risks, LAWMA has initiated comprehensive sensitisation programmes for our operatives and waste pickers,” she said.

The available data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention showed as of June 24, 2024, there were 1,528 suspected cholera cases, 65 confirmed cases, and 53 deaths across 107 local government areas in 31 states, reflecting a case fatality rate of 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year.

The most affected states were Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa, and Lagos.