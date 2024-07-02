Madueke stops Diezani from using his name, as marriage hits rock

Rear Admiral Alison Amaechina Madueke petitioned the court for an injunction restraining his ex-wife, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from using his first name (Alison) and surname (Madueke) following the dissolution of their marriage.

He prayed the court grants an order directing the respondent (Diezani) to adopt and revert to her pre-marital surname (Agama) and issue publications in newspapers of national circulation in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom of a notice of her discontinuation of the use of the petitioner’s first name and surname.

The petition, in the high court of Lagos, suit no LD/15144HD/2024, sought that the ex-wife desist from using the petitioner’s name, which poses a significant risk of legal and financial harm to the petitioner as the respondent faces criminal trials in Nigeria and UK.

The petition stated that they stopped living together in May 2015 after her ministerial appointment and in November 2021, citing irretrievable breakdown of marriage, Diezani filed a petition for dissolution of marriage (Suit No. NSD/MG345/2021) at the High Court of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa Judicial Division, sitting at Mararaba Gurku and on April 13, 2022, Judgment was delivered in Suit No. NSD/MG345/2021 by Hon. Justice A.A. Ozegya, dissolving the marriage between the Petitioner and the Respondent on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

The retired naval officer in his petition, stated that the respondent faces public allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, for which trials are ongoing for both.

The persistent portrayal of the respondent as the spouse of the petitioner is creating embarrassment, a misleading impression and tarnishing the reputation, integrity, and public image of the petitioner.

Alison Amaechina Madueke, Diezani’s husband, says he had warned her when his wife took up a ministerial appointment he advised her to maintain the family’s good name and not to focus on money.

Diezani, former minister of petroleum resources, is facing charges of money laundering to the tune of $153 million. Though she has not been arraigned.

A federal high court ordered the forfeiture of jewellery worth $40 million linked to her as well some of her properties scattered across the country.

Madueke disclosed his advice to Diezani in his recently published book entitled, ‘Riding the storms with God on my side’.

He said before the inauguration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he was approached by Goodluck Jonathan, the then vice-president elect, who pleaded with him to allow Diezani take up an appointment “as there were very few persons of Bayelsa origin who had her impressive resumé”.

Madueke, who is a former chief of naval staff, said he initially did not want Diezani to take a public office having become the first female director of Shell Petroleum Development Company in Nigeria and had a great career.

But the former naval chief said when he agreed, he told her to maintain the good name of the family and not to focus on money when she was appointed minister in 2007.

“When finally she was appointed Minister of Transportation, I took further time to advise her on the topic of self protection and self preservation in the bureaucracy,” he wrote.

“I finally recited the advice my father had given me upon my appointment as military governor. ‘Go do your best, don’t bring back money, but bring back my name’.

“Later in that administration, she was appointed Minister of Petroleum Resources, a position she held until the Peoples Democratic Party lost the 2015 Presidential election.”

Even though the marriage has been dissolved and is now legally finalized, the respondent, more than two years later, continues to use the Petitioner’s first name (Alison) and surname (Madueke) as her own without any justification or consent from the Petitioner, which falsely suggests to the public continuing relationship between the parties though same has since legally ended.

According to the statement, the petitioner instructed his solicitors to address a letter to the respondent, requesting her to cease the ongoing use of his first name and surname.

Messrs Foundation Chambers sent a formal letter, dated 14th December 2023 urging the Respondent to revert to her pre-marital name (Diezani Kogbeni Agama) following the legal dissolution of the marriage.