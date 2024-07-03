Downpour Floods Lagos Roads, Commuters Stranded

Lagosians barely woke up from sleep when the rain started to pour in torrents

disrupting daily activities and flooding the roads.

With the downpour, workers in the nation’s commercial capital have struggled to get to their various work places.

The Iyana-Oworo, Olopo Meji areas leading to the 3rd Mainland Bridge this morning are completely flooded, causing heavy traffic that extends to Alapere

The downpour caused a tree to fall around Airport U-turn in Oshodi and personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) were at hand to clear the fallen tree from the road to facilitate traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Their prompt intervention enabled the restoration of vehicular movement, mitigating potential congestion and hazards in the area.

Many who defied the rain and left their homes with the hope of getting to their places of work were seen stranded at different bus-stops while trying to commute in the city.