Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Driver steals employer’s car, arrested after testimony in church

Driver steals employer’s car, arrested after testimony in church

YouNews July 3, 2024 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended 36-year-old robbery suspect, Amos Daniel, who stole his employer’s vehicle on the same day he was hired as a driver.

Daniel confessed to having taken the car to his church to give testimony of God’s miraculous provision.

Unfortunately, the employer did not do due diligence. The same day he resumed as a driver, he ran away with the car and could not be traced.

“Interestingly, he dedicated the car in church the following Sunday, testifying of what God had done to him.

The arrested driver, Daniel, said, “I stole my madam’s Lexus car and took it to the church to testify that God has blessed me.

“I intended to use it for Uber and use the proceeds to pay my debt.

I stole the car on June 23, 2024, the very first day I was employed, and I took it to church on June 30, 2024.”
ory:

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Downpour Floods Lagos Roads, Commuters Stranded

Lagosians barely woke up from sleep when the rain started to pour in torrentsdisrupting daily ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023