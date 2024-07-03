JAMB becomes Compulsory For NOUN, Distance Learning Admission

Prospective students aiming to enroll in the Nigerian Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and other open distance learning centers must now register through the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

This directive also extends to all candidates requiring them to provide their unique National Identification Number (NIN) during registration.

According to JAMB, this move aims to curb fraudulent activities and ensure the integrity of candidates’ records.

The Board released an advisory in Abuja, stating its commitment to making the registration process as smooth as possible.

The advisory reads, “As part of measures to checkmate the nefarious activities of fraudulent characters, who are scheming to compromise candidates’ records through dubious registration channels and in compliance with its enabling act, JAMB has mandated that all applicants desirous of studying in Nigerian tertiary institutions must provide their NIN while registering for any programme of study in any tertiary institutions in Nigeria irrespective of whether the mode of study is regular and non-regular.”

Additionally, the advisory highlights that all prospective candidates in non-regular categories, such as NOUN, Distance Learning, Part-time, and Sandwich programmes, must create a profile code before registering with JAMB.

The Board noted that this can be done by sending their NIN through their unique phone number to either of its sort codes (55019 or 66019).

The directive also affects previous candidates in non-regular programmes who have not yet integrated their NIN or unique phone number into the JAMB platform.

They are required to create a profile using their respective NINs to access any of JAMB’s services.

“JAMB, as a responsive organisation, will continue to make the registration process as flexible as possible by making its platform available throughout the year. It is, therefore, expected that candidates, who fall under this category, will apply through JAMB before approaching their preferred institutions to process their admission with their respective JAMB registration numbers. They would also be expected to pay their preferred institution a processing fee as determined by respective institutions,” the advisory stated.