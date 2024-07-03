Two Storey Building Collapses in Lagos, Seven Rescued

Seven persons have been rescued in a two-storey building that collapsed at 12 Cameroun Street off Ewenla in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said upon arrival of the LRT at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the said building was newly constructed.

The seven people- three females and four males rescued, and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as of the time of filing this report.

The agency said its rescue team have searched the rubble, and can confirm that there was no victim underneath the collapsed building.

It added that the area had been cordoned off, and that operations are still ongoing in the area.