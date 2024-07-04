DisCos increase Band A customers’ tariff again, from N206.80 to N209.5/kwh

Four electricity distribution companies have announced a tariff increase from N206.80 per kilowatt to N209.5 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) for premium customers under the Band A category.

In separate statements on Wednesday, the DisCos said the increase took effect from July 1 and applies to prepaid and postpaid customers.

Kaduna DisCo, in a notice posted on X, assured its customers on Band A feeders of continued availability of 20-24 hours supply daily as stipulated in the service-based tariff regime.

The firm also said Bands B, C, D, and E tariff remains unchanged.

Similarly, the Port Harcourt DisCo said the guaranteed availability of a minimum of 20 hours per day still stands, adding that tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.

“While tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged, we remain steadfast in our drive to serve all our customers efficiently,” the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Plc said.

Speaking on the rationale for the hike, Ikeja Electric said the increase aligns with the service-based tariff regime.

“Kindly note the review in tariff of Band “A” feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh effective 1st July 2024 in line with the service-based tariff regime,” the statement reads.

“The tariff for Bands B, C, D and E remains unchanged.”

The Ikeja DisCo said the development will further sustain the improved service delivery currently being experienced across all feeder bands within its network.

The statement also noted that the tariffs for Bands B, C, D and E “remain unchanged”.

The statement also noted that the tariffs for Bands B, C, D and E “remain unchanged”.

It added that customers “can be rest assured that this development will further sustain the improved service delivery currently being experienced across all Feeder Bands within the Ikeja Electric network”.

It added that customers “can be rest assured that this development will further sustain the improved service delivery currently being experienced across all Feeder Bands within the Ikeja Electric network”.

On May 6, DisCos announced a reduction in the tariff of customers under the Band A classification to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour (kwh).

The slash came over a month after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under Band A to N225 per kwh — from N66 — on April 3.

Customers under this classification receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily.