EFCC Officer commits Suicide in Abuja

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has died by suicide at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The deceased, a member of Course 5, was described as diligent, efficient, and unassuming.

A source at the headquarters of the commission said, “The deceased was a diligent and efficient operative, known for his unassuming nature. His death has come as a shock to everyone at the EFCC.”

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide, EFCC spokesperson Mr. Dele Oyewale confirmed.

When asked about the incident, Mr. Oyewale reiterated, “An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide.”

He added that the Commission is exploring possible factors, including mental health and family challenges, that may have contributed to the operative’s depression and tragic decision.

The EFCC has not released the operative’s name pending the conclusion of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide.