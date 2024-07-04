Flood : Citizen warns against Non-essential travels, More Rain forecast

Due to the unpredictable weather conditions, the LASEMA boss also urged Lagos residents to remain calm and avoid any non-essential travel.

“We are urging the good people of Lagos to remain calm and refrain from any non-essential travel due to the incidence of flash floods across the state,” he added.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, in Lagos Wahab, urged “All those in low-lying areas, to as a matter of necessity, relocate to higher grounds at this period to safeguard lives and properties.”

He also admonished residents to desist from wading through floods with their vehicles as they could be swept away, irrespective of the number of occupants.

The commissioner equally advised residents to avail themselves of daily weather reports issued by the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources as it serves as a guide to daily itineraries.

Mainwhile, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorm and rains from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

According to NiMet, morning rains are expected over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Delta, Ogun, Abia, Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in the southern region.

It anticipated high prospects of continuous rains for Lagos which might lead to flooding.

The agency forecast thunderstorms with rains over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Morning rains are expected over parts of Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in southern region.

“ In the afternoon/evening hours, rains are expected over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

It further urged the public to take note and take safety precaution in places where continuous rains were expected, flood incidences might occur.

It advised Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecast from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

Interestingly, the commissioner had noted that below-normal rainfall was anticipated in the first half of the rainy season, while normal to above-normal rainfall was expected in the second half of the rainy season.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, had disclosed that the state will experience abnormal rainfall in 2024.

According to Wahab, a total of 1,936.2 mm predicted rainfall has been predicted for the state.

He revealed this at a news conference on 2024 seasonal climate predictions and socio-economic implications for Lagos State, recently.

He said, “The average annual rainfall predicted for 2024 was 1,936.2 mm, which was greater than the long-term average of 1,721.48 mm with the onset date expected to be the first week of April and ceasing in the first week of December.”

According to Wahab, Ikeja is expected to have an onset date of April 4 and cessation date of December 4, with a high annual amount of 1,900 mm rainfall, while Badagry would have a rainfall onset date of April 1 and cessation date of December 5, resulting 1,978 mm rainfall for the year.

He added, “Ikorodu is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 4 and cessation date of December 4, totalling an annual amount of 1,903 mm. Lagos Island would have a rainfall onset date of April 3, a cessation date of December 4, and an annual amount of 1936 mm. Also, Epe is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 2, a cessation date of December 5, and an annual amount of 1952 mm.”