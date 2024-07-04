Lagos standstill for 10-hr rainfall: Houses collapse, Persons drown

Flood can be said to have overtaken over Lagos literarily on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

It was a 10-hour downpour in many parts centres of Lagos and Ogun states.

The long hour rainfall was aggravated by the heavy rainfall which the state had been experiencing daily since last week resulting in the level rise of the Lagos lagoon.

Though the rain lasted for nine hours, in some parts of the state, it started at midnight and did not subside until noon, making it 12 hours.

Flooding brought down a two-storey building in the Mushin area of Lagos, grounded vehicular movement on the roads and overwhelmed thousands of residents while pupils could not attend schools in parts of the states.

Students currently taking exams were affected by the downpour as some schools in White Sand Estate, Isheri-Osun, in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, closed.

The students were advised to stay home due to the hazardous roads.

Roads and houses were flooded as a result of long hours of downpour.

Major roads were submerged, making them impassable and leaving passengers stranded.

Many areas in Lagos, YOUNEWS observes are suffering from poor roads, inadequate drainage systems, and a lack of maintenance.

Wednesday’s downpour once again flooded homes, with water reaching mid-level levels.

Many residents were trapped in their apartments, unable even to sit down as their living spaces were submerged

The heavy showers, which began around 12am, were blamed for the collapse of a two-storey building on Cameroon Road in the Mushin area of Lagos, injuring seven people.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the seven victims were rescued alive from the collapsed structure.

Traffic became terrible on Wednesday because of the flood. Drivers were being careful so they don’t sink with their vehicles, as it is difficult to identify potholes and gutters when everywhere is flooded.

Stranded commuters forced to find shelter, while others stood by the roadside waiting for commercial buses to take them to their destinations.

The traffic gridlock was massive. Additionally, broken-down vehicles further compounded the plight of motorists.

Many people were forced to trek for a long distance following the traffic situation