Davido in agony as Shopia alleges Ifeanyi death questionable

Sophia Momodu, said recent in a counter-affidavit filed by Momodu, claiming that Davido is unfit to raise their daughter.

In her response, she alleged that his home is an unsafe environment for a young girl, referencing the tragic death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, in 2022 as evidence of her claim.

The document, which is now circulating on social media, read in part, “The applicant cannot take proper care of our daughter because he lives a controversial lifestyle (negative media attention) that will expose our daughter to more negative trauma at her tender age.

“The applicant in his role as an artiste always travels and allows many unsavoury male adults around him and his house, who will not be a good influence on an impressionable young female child, like our daughter.

“The applicant disagreed with child therapy as the applicant has been estranged from our daughter for a while and safely and sustainably establishing a meaningful presence in our daughter’s life is paramount.

“The applicant is married to another woman, and they live together. The proper upbringing of our daughter by another cannot be guaranteed.

“The fact that the applicant lost his son in his house in rather unfortunate and questionable circumstances shows that our daughter cannot be placed in the custody of the applicant.”

Responding in a post on X.com on Friday, Davido stated how the death of his son has continued to haunt him every day and hinted that bringing it up only reminds him of the tragedy.

He wrote, “Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point you can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives.”

He further expressed his readiness to let go of seeking custody of Imade, stating that she won’t be a child forever and that she will see how he fought for her.

He added, “Imade will grow up to see I fought for her. As for now, you can have her. P.S: she won’t be a child forever .. enjoy, Imade Aurora Adeleke ! Your father loves you!

“All I asked for was ‘joint custody’ but cus it’s Davido yall wanna act like yall can’t read! SMH I’m off this … yall be blessed and I pray this never happens to you.

Davido had dragged Momodu to court, seeking custody of their daughter, and claiming that he had been responsible for Imade’s education, housing, transportation, living expenses, health care, and periodic travel.

Responding to the lawsuit, Momodu released a statement, claiming that since they ended their relationship in July 2022, Davido had refused to contact their child or provide emotional and financial support to her.

She added that Davido had not seen Imade since July 2022 by his own choice, insisting that she had never denied him the opportunity to see his daughter.

YOUNEWS recalls that emotions were high over the rumored death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of popular music artiste, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

Ifeanyi, Davido’s first son, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

In a bid to revive him, the three-year-old victim, after being pulled out of the swimming pool, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.