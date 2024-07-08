Coupist; Burkina Faso, Mali & Niger shun ECOWAS, form parallel body

Presidents and representatives of 12 ECOWAS member states had a meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, for the 63rd Ordinary Summit.

The possibility of winning back Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso into the bloc was high on the agenda.

Though Niger’s military leader, speaking alongside the junta chiefs from Mali and Burkina Faso, has said they are “irrevocably” turning their backs on the wider West African bloc, Ecowas.

The three men are meeting together for the first time to cement an alliance created in the face of opposition from neighbouring countries.

Soldiers took power in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in a series of coups from 2020 to 2023.

All three countries – which now form the Alliance of Sahel States – have been affected by jihadist violence, in part a reason given for the army takeovers.

In January, they all announced a plan to leave Ecowas.

Speaking at Saturday’s meeting in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, the country’s leader, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, said that in the place of Ecowas, the junta chiefs wanted to build a community of sovereign peoples “far from the control of foreign powers. A community of peace, solidarity, prosperity based on our African values.”

Gen Tchiani is hosting the talks with Burkina Faso’s Capt Ibrahim Traoré and Mali’s Col Assimi Goïta.

In a message on X, the Burkinabé leader said that “together, we will consolidate the foundations of our true independence”.

Speaking at the summit, Capt Traoré went on to say that “this continent has suffered and continues to suffer from the fire of the imperialists. These imperialists have only one cliché in mind: ‘Africa is the empire of slaves’.”

Security co-operation is high on the agenda, but the alliance, known by its French acronym AES, will also look towards forming closer economic ties, including the aim of creating a common currency. This would be a rejection of the France-backed CFA Franc, which is used in many states across the region.

All three countries have expelled French soldiers who were there as part of an anti-jihadist mission and turned towards Russia for military assistance.

Calls for greater sovereignty and a rejection of the former colonial power have been a key part of the rhetoric coming from the junta leaders.

The countries have also resisted calls from Ecowas for a rapid return to civilian rule.

Capt Traoré arrived in Niamey a day ahead of the meeting and was welcomed with an enthusiastic reception. Television pictures show cheering crowds waving Nigerien and Burkinabé flags.

Among them was Sidi Mohamed, the head of the National Youth Council.

“Today, as Africans, we are very proud to see a summit where it’s an African summit, a summit where states have decided to pool their energies, to pool their forces to create an alliance for their development, without any foreign stakeholders, without any counterparts from the powers that are used to ruling over us,” he told journalists.

Col Goïta arrived on Saturday.

Now, the military juntas of the African countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have signed a “confederation” treaty.

The military leaders of these countries signed the agreement during today’s first summit in Niamey.

The heads of the three countries, which came to power in coups in recent years, “decided to take a step further towards greater integration between the member states” and “adopted a treaty establishing a confederation,” they said in a statement at the end of Saturday’s summit.

On Saturday, they also discussed a “reciprocal” approach to strategic sectors such as agriculture, water, energy, and transportation.

The “Confederation of Sahel States,” using the acronym AES, will unite approximately 72 million people.

In January, three countries announced that they were withdrawing from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an organization they accused of being manipulated by France, their former colonial ruler.

“Our people have irrevocably turned their backs on ECOWAS,” said General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of Niger’s military government, opening the summit

Relations between ECOWAS deteriorated after the July 2023 coup that brought Tchiani to power, when ECOWAS imposed sanctions and even threatened military intervention to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The sanctions were lifted in February, but relations between the two sides remain frosty.



