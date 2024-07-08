Flood: Lekki, Ikoyi residents flee luxury mansions

The well over 12-hour rainfall during the week has made Lekki, Ikoyi residents flee luxury mansions. The flood resulting from the heavy downpour ravages homes, streets.

Streets became streams. Reptiles came out to play in the floodwater that overflowed roads and seeped into the homes of the rich, forcing them to leave their palatial mansions for hotels.

On Wednesday, July 4, 2024, the skies didn’t stop to cry for more than 12 hours. The rains continued that evening and caused relentless flooding.

By Thursday, floating furniture, TVs, mattresses and children’s toys were sighted in several videos posted online.

In several of those online videos, many residents showed how they had to wade through murky waters to leave their homes.

A particular woman, who said her name was Mrs Shade, lamented how she had lost everything in a home she paid a rent of N3.5m every year for.

Many residents in the area that are battling this recurring nightmare which has become a distressing hallmark of living in some of Lagos’ most affluent neighborhoods, raising questions about urban planning, infrastructure, and the responsibilities of government and residents alike.

Roads were impassable at a popular estate in the Lekki Phase II area on Wednesday evening. Homes were left opened and residents had flee as their havens had become uninhabitable.

Several residents were navigating the floodwaters, attempting to salvage their belongings.

In many cases, properties worth millions were damaged or destroyed, with cars, furniture, and electronics among the most common casualties.

In one compound, three cars which were parked outside a parking lot had been half-submerged. It would take an experienced car mechanic to perform his/her magic to make those cars start.

Upstairs, a man and his wife pointed down to the flood downstairs. It seemed they had resorted to remaining up there. But, for how long? The situation was chaotic.

YOUNEWS also learn that reptiles, such as snakes, which are common in flood-prone areas came with the flood to Lekki during the week.

These reptiles sought refuge from the rising waters, creating additional hazards for the already beleaguered inhabitants.

The flooding has turned the fine architecture and expensively-built homes at Lekki upside down.

Gated estates and high security are also characteristic of the area. But once it rains, the place becomes an eyesore.

Floodwater moves into homes and destroy the fine buildings which are often very expensive.

A popular home agent in the area, Mr Babashola Ogunshola, told our correspondent that the cheapest anyone would get a studio apartment (one room with toilet and/or shared kitchen) on the Island would be N1.2m.

“Even in the Ajah area which is not as developed as Lekki Phases I and II, you will not get a good home for anything less than N1m, including agent and caution fees,” he said.

Asked why, he simply said, “It is Island life! If you won’t be able to pay, stay in the mainland.”

Wednesday’s episode of flooding is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern that has plagued these highbrow areas for years.

Despite the exorbitant property prices—where a single-room flat can command rents as high as N3.5 million or more—the frequency and severity of flooding have only increased. The root causes of this persistent problem are multifaceted, involving both natural and man-made factors.

One of the primary reasons for the recurrent flooding, experts have noted, is the construction of buildings on floodplains and inadequate drainage systems.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, had, on several occasions in 2023 warned residents from building on drainage setbacks.

Several buildings which were built on these setbacks despite government’s repeated warnings were brought down during a routine exercise in October 2023.

Also, environmentalists and town planners have noted that many properties in Lekki, Ikoyi, and Ajah are built on reclaimed land, which is naturally prone to flooding.

Tommy, commenting on the topography, said, “The drainage systems in these areas are often clogged with silt and debris, severely limiting their capacity to manage heavy rainfall. According to experts, around 75 per cent of the drainage capacity in some parts of Lagos is lost due to neglect and poor maintenance.”