Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t wear tattoo..see reason

Cristiano Ronaldo has never gotten a tattoo. Do you know why?

Furthermore, the Portuguese legend has never taken a sip of alcohol.

Here is the truth behind these principles of the great Portuguese. In 2012, he stated that he donates blood twice a year while he was still at Real Madrid.

However, tattooed individuals must wait between four months and a year before donating blood due to potential infections.

This means that players like Lionel Messi or Arturo Vidal cannot donate blood.

Ronaldo is not tattooed to avoid this long waiting period. He wants to be there at the right time to save lives. Also, his father died as a result of alcohol addiction.

It is his life experiences that have led him to never drink a drop of alcohol in tribute to his father. In football and beyond, Ronaldo is an example of a sportsman and a human being.

He is committed to the greatest works to improve the living condition of his family of disadvantaged people.

Let’s set aside the sporting aspect and appreciate the man he is. What impressed you the most about him?