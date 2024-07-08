Tinubu re-elected ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Tinubu has been re-elected for another one-year tenure as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government.

Tinubu, whose first tenure is to elapse on July 9, 2024, was elected by a unanimous decision of fellow Heads of Government at the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority held at the State House, Abuja, on Sunday.

In his acceptance speech, the President said, “I have accepted to continue to deliver on this service with the great men and women on this democratic journey, to serve our interest and build democratic values on the structure we inherited.”

Tinubu was elected Chairman of the Authority at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held last July in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Mainwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the re-election of President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States by his colleagues is an attestation of his leadership qualities.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the President on Sunday, said his re-election reflects the unwavering trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by the region.

The governor said since Tinubu’s first election two years ago, the President has laid a solid framework for the future integration of the sub-region as well as fostering security among the people.

Abiodun praised Tinubu for showing statesmanship in the way that he handled the violent change of government by three member states, noting that this averted what could have been a serious crisis in the region.

“Under President Tinubu’s guidance, ECOWAS has made remarkable strides in fostering economic integration, promoting regional peace and security, and enhancing cooperation among member states.

“His dedication to advancing the interests of the West African region has been evident throughout his first tenure, and we are confident that his reappointment will further accelerate the progress achieved thus far.

“President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and strategic approach have been instrumental in addressing the challenges facing the region, including a threat to democracy, occasioned by coup in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso and insecurity.

“His commitment to dialogue averted what could have amounted to war, which would have had dire consequences for the entire region,” he said.

He called on member states to join hands with the president in advancing the objectives and values of ECOWAS.