EFCC rejects Emefiele’s overseas medical trip request

EFCC has opposed the application of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, for the release of his passport to enable him to make an overseas medical.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Oyewale said the defence counsel, Labi Lawal, had filed an affidavit seeking the release of Emefiele’s passport to enable him to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatments but it was objected to by the EFCC.

According to him: “Monday’s affidavit by the defence and the counter-affidavit by the prosecution were in furtherance of the ones made earlier on the matter on June 25, 2024, by both teams.

“Prosecution counsel, Muhammad Abbas Omeiza, in furtherance to the counter-affidavit, told the court that there was no medical report before the court showing that Emefiele was plagued by an ailment and that if there was, there was no evidence to support that it could not be treated locally in Nigeria.

“Omeiza further noted that Emefiele deposited his passport with the court as part of the fulfilment of his bail conditions, arguing that releasing it to him would amount to the court varying his bail conditions.”

The prosecution counsel, while arguing that Emefiele was a flight risk, noted: “The defendant has co-conspirators all over the world. Anita and Tony are all aides of the defendant who are currently in the UK. The defendant might be tempted to jump bail because he is standing trial in three different courts.”

In response, the defence counsel dismissed the prosecution’s arguments as speculative, noting that the prosecution could issue an international red alert on the defendant to enable his arrest if he made the overseas medical trip and refused to come back.

Justice Mu’azu, after listening to both counsels, adjourned the ruling on the application until July 16, 2024.