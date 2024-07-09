Heavy rainfall, flooding expected July 9 to 11 in Lagos,other states -Expert

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has said Lagos, Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, FCT and other States would experience three- day heavy rainfall.

The Agency in its latest heavy rainfall forecast bulletin on Monday night indicated that States predicted to experience rainfall may experience flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, thunder and lightning and strong winds.

It also noted that the downpour could lead to displacements of people due to floods, outbreaks of water-borne diseases, and damages to infrastructures especially roads and bridges.

The bulletin reads: “On the 9th of July (0000-2359hrs) Moderate to Heavy Rainfall is expected over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

“Low to Moderate Rainfall is expected over parts of Borno, Gombe, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ekiti and Kogi states. Low rainfall with little risk of hydro-meteorological hazard is expected over the remaining part of the country.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Adamawa, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Borno, Taraba, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Bayelsa, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

“Low to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Katsina, Yobe, Zamfara, Kebbi, Osun and Ekiti states. Low rainfall with little or no risk of hydro-meteorological hazard is expected over the remaining parts of the country.”

The agency further stated: “On Thursday 11th July (0000 – 2359hrs), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto,

Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

“Low to Moderate Rainfall is expected over most parts of the country (See places in Yellow colour). Low Rainfall with little or no risk of hydro-meteorological hazard is expected.”

NiMet added that in the next three days (9th, 10th and 11th July 2024), there are good chances of very strong winds over parts of Yobe and Borno states.

“Strong winds are expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Gombe states. Elsewhere, there is little or no risk of strong winds.”

The agency also ruled out any chance of temperature-related hazards in the next three days across the country.