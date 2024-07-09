Tinubu succumbs to Citizens request, allows Rice importation, removes taxes

Tinubu’s government in Nigeria has succumb to the quest of the citizen for boarders to be opened for grains !

It’s a constantly mouthed wisdom on the street, believed by many as solution to address the food inflation crisis, which has seen prices skyrocket to unprecedented levels.

YOUNEWS recalled that there had been calls on the president to allow massive food importation to cushion the rise in food prices but the government often argued against it, saying it would affect the local production of such goods.

Nigerians have battled high food prices since the president announced the removal of petrol subsidies and also floated the naira so the value of the Nigerian currency can be determined by market forces in 2023.

Yesterday the Federal Government announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on some essential food items imported through land and sea borders.

YOUNEWS learnt that the decision was informed by the need to bring down the cost of food items which have hit the roof, making life unbearable for Nigerians.

The prices of food items have over the past several months increased in all parts of the country, making life difficult for the people.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, during a press briefing at the National Press Centre, Abuja on Monday disclosed that the listed food items, which include maize, wheat, husked brown rice, and cowpeas, will enjoy a 150-day Duty-Free Import Window.

He added that the move is part of the Presidential Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Plan, which is aimed at achieving food security and economic stability in the country.

“Under this arrangement, imported food commodities will be subjected to a Recommended Retail Price (RRP).

“I am glad to reiterate that the Government’s position exemplifies standards that would not compromise the safety of the various food items for consumption.

“In addition to the importation by the private sector, the Federal Government will import 250,000MT of wheat and 250,000MT of maize. The imported food commodities in their semi-processed state will target supplies to the small-scale processors and millers across the country.”

Kyari also said the federal government has also inaugurated the Renewed Hope National Livestock Transformation Implementation Committee to develop and implement policies that prioritize livestock development and align with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.