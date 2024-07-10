Minimum Wage : Tinubu, Labour in crucial meeting tomorrow (Thursday)

Except there is a last-minute change of plans, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Organised Labour on Thursday.

The meeting, to be held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, will focus on discussions regarding the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Initiated by the President, the meeting will include representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), according to Channels Television.

The Nigerian Government and organized labour have been in conflict over the new minimum wage for workers. Labour is demanding N250,000, while the government has proposed N60,000 as the new national minimum wage.

This meeting follows about a month after President Tinubu’s promise to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly concerning the minimum wage, as stated during his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024.