FG confirms Rice, Beans, Wheat, others importation to crash food price

The initially denied news of grains importation plan in Nigeria to tackle food crisis has been reconfirmed.

The presidency has said that the suspension of taxes on importation of food commodities is not yet official.

On Monday, the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, released a statement which announced that President Bola Tinubu approved the duty-free importation of major food items like rice, beans and wheat, as part of efforts to address rising food prices in the country.

But Mr Onanuga’s post was eventually deleted a few minutes after it was published on his page.

YOUNEWS afterwards learnt the statement posted by the president’s aide was still being reviewed by relevant MDAs before it was leaked.

“The Agric minister did not hold any briefing yesterday. The statement was forwarded to Onanuga to review but we are surprised that he posted it..(.like a newsman looking for exclusives) It’s still being reviewed. There is nothing we can do about it. As you can see he has deleted the post,” a top official at the ministry, had confided in a journalist

YOUNEWS has however reaffirmed that the introduction of a duty-free importation policy on the food items has become necessary due to inability of smallholder farmers to contribute optimally to the country’s food basket.

All segments of the food sector in the country is in agreement that Local production is insufficient

With importation,the cost of these commodities will drop.

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, declared that with the strategic measures aimed at addressing the high food prices nationwide, prices of the items would crash in the next 180 days (January 2025).

It said the measures which include the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes for the importation of certain food commodities through land and sea borders, as well as the importation of 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat and maize, would tackle the rise in food prices.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, who disclosed this on his official X handle on Wednesday, explained that the imported food commodities would be subjected to a recommended retail price to maintain the required and acceptable standard.

Interestingly, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria expressed optimism that the price of staple food in Nigeria would crash should the government implement the policies adequately, stressing that in-country food production had been insufficient.

Similarly, the organised private sector commended the Federal Government for the initiative, describing it as robust, comprehensive, and all-inclusive.

In his posts on X, the agriculture minister said, “Our administration has unveiled a series of strategic measures to address the high food prices currently affecting our nation. These measures will be implemented over the next 180 days: 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities; suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes for the importation of certain food commodities through land and sea borders. These commodities include maize, husked brown rice, wheat, and cowpeas.

“Imported food commodities will be subjected to a recommended retail price. We understand concerns about the quality of these imports, especially regarding their genetic composition. The government assures that all standards will be maintained to ensure the safety and quality of food items for consumption.