‘Food Crisis: Nigerians getting very angry with Tinubu’

Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said Nigerians were angry over the “failure” of the Tinubu-led government to tackle the challenges of poverty, insecurity, hunger and others that have brought the country to its knees.

Nigerians are getting very angry.

“The government is not doing anything about the food scarcity and it needs to do something urgently. We don’t have food reserve. There is unavailability of food. Food crisis is the worst crisis that any nation can encounter . If we add that to security crisis, it will be severe.

He also added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing

nothing appreciable to deescalate the security challenge bedeviling the country.

He spoke shortly after he and his colleague, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, sponsored a motion to address the food crisis in the country.

They noted that the World Food Programme has warned that 82 million Nigerians are likely to face food insecurity in the next five years.

The senator said the aim of the motion was to draw the government’s attention to the severity of the food crisis affecting many Nigerians.

He expressed concern that if the government does not take urgent action, the situation could lead to famine and starvation, especially among children.

We want to draw the government’s attention to the fact that Nigeria is not only facing a high cost of living but also food scarcity.”

“We want the President to intervene in the issue of high cost of living and food scarcity”, he said.

He cited the example of Katsina State, where children are already suffering from malnutrition due to food scarcity.

He also mentioned the situation in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying due to hunger.

While calling on the government to take immediate action to address the food crisis, including meeting with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution, he expressed disappointment that the government had not taken any concrete steps to address the issue, despite its promise to do so.

“What we want the government to do is to sit with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problem. We are urging the government to take action, lest they forget that Nigeria is grappling with both soaring prices and a severe food shortage.”

“We fear that a day may come when even if someone has the financial means to purchase food, they will go to the market and find none available” he said.