NBA faults same sex allegations in Samoa Agreement

The Nigerian Bar Association, on Tuesday, defended the Federal Government’s endorsement of the Samoa Agreement, declaring it contained no clause on same-sex marriage.

President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), waded into the controversy surrounding the pact as the House of Representatives asked the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the agreement signed by the country on June 28, 2024.

The lawmakers also resolved to investigate the agreement.

Named after the Pacific island nation of Samoa, where it was signed on November 15, 2023, by the European Union and its member states and the African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, the agreement serves as the new legal framework for the EU relations with 79 countries, comprising 48 African, 16 Caribbean and 15 Pacific countries.

The agreement aims to strengthen the capacity of the EU and the ACP countries to address global challenges together.

It lays down common principles and covers the following six priority areas: democracy and human rights; sustainable economic growth and development; climate change human and social development; peace and security and migration and mobility.

Other areas covered in the agreement include human and social development, access to social services, education, health, food security and improved nutrition, water, sanitation services and housing, social cohesion and protection, population and development, women development and involvement of youths in the implementation of policies affecting them.

The partnership also covered decent work, demography, culture and sustainable development, cultural diversity and mutual understanding, cultural heritage and creative sectors, mobilisation of sustainable and responsible investment, investment facilitation and protection and other critical areas.

Trending is an allegation that the agreement contained a clause to legalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer relationships in Nigeria, adding that the government agreed to support same-sex relationships to obtain a $150bn loan.

But the allegation was stoutly refuted by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, at a press conference in Abuja, on Saturday.

Idris threatened to drag the newspaper to court and before the Ombudsman.

Bagudu debunked that the agreement contained an LGBTQ clause, stating that the partnership with the EU seeks to resolve peculiar issues of each region based on universally accepted international laws, conventions and treaties applicable to the parties.

He said, “The partnership between Nigeria and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States dates back to the Georgetown Agreement of 1975, which brought together countries in Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific for the establishment of a framework for trade and development cooperation with the European Union as one of its objectives.

“The OACPS – EU Cotonou Agreement facilitated the commitment of about €1.7bn in grant aid alone to Nigeria through the 9th, 10th and 11th European Development Fund during the period from 2000 – 2020.

“A recent survey shows that over 5,000 water, sanitation, energy, education, health and other micro-project interventions were executed in about 4,800 communities in Nigeria throughout the Agreement.’’

However, clarifying the terms of the pact, the NBA president, in a statement, noted that the Samoa Agreement recognises Nigeria’s Same-sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2023, insisting that it was made based on local laws.

He added that the NBA was part of the committee that vetted and evaluated the agreement, adding that if the alleged clauses were included, the association would have advised the Federal Government against it.

The statement read, “In the signing of the Samoa Agreement, the Hon. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning requested the NBA, as a major stakeholder in the polity, to look at the agreement.

“Consequently, I constituted a committee chaired by Mr Olawale Fapohunda, (SAN), former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State and Chairman of the NBA Law Reform Committee, to vet, evaluate and advise on the agreement, accordingly.