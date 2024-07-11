Petrol Price Soars to N1000/Litre or above as Queues worsen

The fuel crisis has enter day seven today in Nigeria, this is despite assurances from government officials that the challenges were being resolved.

Hardly would you easily get Petrol to buy at pump price below N1,000 in parts of Nigeria.

Thought fuel price in Abuja is different from the fuel price in Lagos.

The black market price of petrol is higher than the price it’s sold in the Filling stations.

Petroleum prices across Nigeria are currently high.

Long queues at filling stations with commercial stocks of the product as panic buying continued across the state.

In Abuja, petrol supply situation grew worse yesterday as more filling stations ran out of stock while black marketers hiked their price to N1,500 per litre.

In most part of the country,

Illegal operators could be seen hawking fuel product along major roads like Ikorodu Road, Maryland and Marina, due mainly to the absence of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority, NMDRA, industry regulator, to enforce compliance.

Though, NNPC Retail mega station and NIPCO stations continued to dispense with long queues seen at the stations located in Karu, Airport Road and the Central Business District.

As YOUNEWS reported

Marketers are blaming this on the shortage of supply by NNPC, the sole importer of PMS into Nigeria. Other dealers stopped importing the commodity due to their inability to access the United States dollars.

Marketers also advised NNPC to mindful with the collection of crude-backed loans, as they expressed hope that the situation would not become detrimental to Nigeria’s oil sector.