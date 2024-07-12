Govs meet to Review as LG funds slip-out States’ grip

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said that state governors will meet Thursday night to review the judgment of the Supreme Court that granted financial autonomy to local government.

Soludo, who spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, said even though he had not seen the judgement, it was “great”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the local government areas across the country financial autonomy.

There are fears that the governors who are used to controlling the LG funds may not surrender to the law easily.

The thinking in some quarters is that the governors may come up with other strategies to armstrong the Local Government. .

Forestalling that thinking, Presidential media assistant Bayo Onanuga has urged governors to comply with the Supreme Court’s verdict granting full autonomy to local governments.

He made this known in a post via his official X handle on Thursday.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Thursday, which mandates that all LGAs receive their monthly allocations directly into their accounts, he advised the governors not to misuse the financial autonomy granted to the local councils.

“The Nigerian state governors should not see the Supreme Court judgement granting financial autonomy to the local councils as an affront,” he said.

Onanuga said: “The governors must allow the councils to breathe and flourish again. It is in their best interest to ensure that the judgement is fully implemented in their domains.”

He pointed out that although local government is a crucial tier of government, state governors have undermined and made them ineffective in the past 25 years.

“The local council is a very important third tier of government, and its emasculation by the governors in the last 25 years has been at the root of the poverty and insecurity we have all over our country,” Onanuga said.