Labour leaders praises Tinubu after one hour meeting

The NLC President, Ajaero and TUC President, Osifo, have

emphasised the need to give kudos to President Tinubu on many fronts.

Ajaero congratulated the President on the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the constitutional rights of local governments as regards financial autonomy and other salient principles.

“I have to congratulate you on the issue of local government autonomy. We have been in the streets protesting for local government autonomy.

“Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel. It will amount to ungratefulness if we fail to commend you,” the NLC President said.

The TUC President, Osifo, said inflation had adversely affected the value of the naira and that the measures initiated by the government to address the rising cost of food and transportation needed to kick in to give citizens relief.

He said the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses would help in checking the high cost of transportation, while the recent directive on the suspension of duty on certain food imports will bring down the prices of food items, if properly implemented.

“We commend you on the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court. History will not forget what has happened today. With this judgment, we believe Nigeria will make progress,” the TUC President also said.

Insiders who are privy to the details of their one hour meeting said, they were dazzled when Mr

President Tinubu suggested the review of Nigeria’s minimum wage every two years as opposed to five as stipulated in the law.

He premised this suggestion on the argument that Nigerian workers deserve improved welfare, better wages, as well as safe and enhanced working conditions as the driving force of the nation.

The Tripartite Committee on the new national minimum wage had recently submitted two figures to the President as the organised private sector and the government team offered to pay N62,000, while the Organised Labour demanded N250,000.

Following the disagreement over the figure, the President had delayed sending any figure to the National Assembly through the Executive Bill to consult with all the relevant stakeholders in order to resolve all the contentious issues.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he signed Thursday titled ‘President Tinubu to Labour leaders: I am concerned about Nigerian workers and committed to a just, realistic minimum wage.’

President Tinubu said he was concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers and that his administration was prioritising their concerns.

“I pay attention to everything around me. A happy worker is a productive worker and society depends on the productivity of the happy worker,” the President said.

However, he called for realistic expectations as regards the minimum wage question, stating: “You have to cut your coat according to available cloth. Before we can finalise on the minimum wage process, we have to look at the structure.

“Why must we adjust wages every five years? Why not two? Why not three years? What is a problem today, can be eased up tomorrow.

“There is much dynamism to this process if we are not myopic in our approaches. We can take a surgical approach that is based on pragmatism and a deep understanding of all factors.”

YOUNEWS recalled that The Head of Public Affairs of the NLC, Benson Upah said Labour would insist on its N250,000 proposal during the session with the President.

“We are going to the table with our demand of N250,000 even as the cost of living has since moved up. We have been very reasonable and patriotic,” Upah said.

Labour leaders were invited to a meeting with the President in furtherance of Tinubu’s promise to hold more consultations with stakeholders on the minimum wage.

The proposed meeting is coming about a month after the President said in his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024, that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

On June 25, the Federal Executive Council chaired by the President stepped down deliberation on the new minimum wage memo to allow for more engagement with stakeholders ahead of the planned executive bill.

The President took the decision after receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The report, which Akume received from the Chairman of the Tripartite Committee, Bukar Goni Aji, recommended N62,000 minimum wage based on the submissions by federal, state governments and the Organised Private Sector.

Labour at the close of consultations recommended N250,000, but the state governors said they might be unable to pay N62,000.

The labour unions said the current N30,000 minimum wage was no longer realistic, citing the current food inflation caused by the twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of the forex windows.

Two days after the FEC meeting, Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima met with the governors and ministers at the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council to deliberate on the new minimum wage for workers.

However, the outcome of their meeting was not disclosed.

The minimum wage talks had dragged on for some time with Organised Labour, government representatives and the private sector failing to reach a consensus.

In anger, the labour unions declared an indefinite industrial action on June 3, crippling economic activities and government operations nationwide.

The unionists shut down airports, hospitals, banks, the national grid, banks, the National Assembly, and state assemblies’ complexes.

However, the industrial action was suspended after the labour leaders held a meeting with top government officials who gave assurances that the government was willing to increase its offer.

President Bola Tinubu set up the tripartite committee in January to negotiate a new minimum wage for workers ahead of the expiration of the Minimum Wage Act of 2019, in April 2024.

The committee comprises the Organised Labour, representatives of federal and state governments as well as the OPS.