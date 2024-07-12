Minimum Wage: Labour may agree with Tinubu on N62,000 offer, meeting adjourns

Organised Labour have been saying, no naira and kobo discussion at the meeting

But there are indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has impressed his N62,000 stand on their mind.

President Tinubu urged the Organised Labour to consider the N62,000 offer proposed by the FG and the organised private sector made.

YOUNEWS learn from authoritative source that Labour has come down from the high horse of N250,000 demand at the meeting.

We were told that time will tell, but certainly N250,000 is gone in the mind if Labour.

President Tinubu, YOUNEWS learnt exposed them to realities on the ground, and that they just kept nodding heads in agreement, jotting down points.

Osifo, one of the key Labour persons said The President made his remark as the President and we all agreed. Let’s go back to internalise it, have some conversations and by one week’s time, we will come back and we will continue the meeting.”

Tinubu also suggested that instead of waiting for five years to review the minimum wage, we can continue to have a dialogue and see the possibility of reviewing it every two years.

“He also said that the Organised Labour should consider the N62,000 offer because it is double the N30,000 we were paying,” said the source.

YOUNEWS also learnt from another source that the President simply laughed when the NLC President reminded him that it would lead to reduced wages if the Organised Labour accepts N62,000 because the least paid worker currently takes home N72,000 (including wage award and 40 per cent increase).

Thursday’s talks between President Bola Tinubu and the Organised Labour on minimum wage were adjourned until next week to allow for wider consultation with all stakeholders.

The leadership of the Organised Labour led by the Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, had arrived at the State House about 2:00 pm and were ushered into the into Tinubu’s office.

Ajaero, who addressed State House Correspondents after the meeting, said there were no negotiations at the one-hour meeting.

Rather, it was a discussion on the current economic realities in the country, he stated.

“In a real sense, it wasn’t a negotiation but a discussion and we have had that discussion. We agreed to look at the real terms, probably and reconvene in the next one week.

“So, that’s where we are because we didn’t go down there to talk naira and kobo. At least there were some basic issues that we agreed on.”

“Now the status quo in terms of the amount N250,000 and N62,000 remains until we finish this conversation.”

Also speaking was the President of TUC, Osifo, who said the Organised Labour put all the economic indices on the table and how it was biting on Nigerians.

Fielding questions on the points of agreement, Osifo said, “In the meeting, we tried to put the issues on the table. Issues that are bordering and biting Nigerians today, the economic difficulties and the value of naira, how it has also eroded, how these have affected the prices of commodities and goods in the market.

“So, we tried to put these before Mr President because he is the President of the country and the bulk stops at his table.

“We have had all the conversations with all his agents, but today (Thursday) we said let us meet with the father of the country and have this conversation and make the argument that Labour always makes.

“We made all the arguments, the economic analysis, macro, micro, fiscal and monetary issues. So we put everything forward and at the end.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, also revealed that the meeting was “fruitful.”

“It is a fruitful meeting; father, children meeting. I think we are hopeful that very soon everything will be resolved.

“Of course, when father and children talk you know what it is?

“That’s just exactly what has happened. It took us almost about an hour. I believe that it’s all for good,” she argued.

On his part, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said he remained hopeful of a positive result after next week’s talks.

Idris explained, “Recall that already there is 62,000 naira that has been put out there from the government side and the organized private sector but the Organised Labour is still not accepting that but we know that they will come to the table, we know that this is something that is going to be workable for Nigerians.

“The Organised ;abour and the government will reach an agreement. We have adjourned now for a week.

The labour union has asked the government allows them to at least a week to discuss further and we have allowed them.

“We’re going to reconvene in the next one week and we hope and we believe by the end of the day, we’ll have something that is good for all Nigerians.

We do hope that by the time we come together again next week, we’ll have something that we can put out for Nigerians to see and to agree with,” he said.