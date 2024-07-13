Husband and wife whose 4 children perish in collapsed Jos School tragedy die

The Jos school building collapse during examination that consumed scores of students has also ended the lives of a couple.

YOUNEWS learnt that their four children were there on the spot..and all of them were crushed to death.

It was disbelief initially, but eventually it became confirmed when their corpses were escavated out of the rubbles

A man lost his 4 children at once. That man couldn’t speak. He was like a deaf and dump, just looking, no comment, nothing…, An eye witness said

YOUNEWS later learned in the evening hours of Friday that the man with 4 kids later died alongside his wife as they couldn’t bear the grief .

“I saw other parents crying…One of the parents was so perplexed..It was his only child that died !.”

.the eyewitness added

The Plateau State Government says 22 persons have died and one hundred and thirty-two persons injured after a school collapsed in the Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Musa Ashoms said this in a Friday evening statement.

“As of 6:00 pm, 154 people have been rescued from the debris. Sadly, 22 individuals have been confirmed deceased,” the statement read.

“Injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos.”

Ashoms had earlier visited the scene of the collapsed two-storey structure and said while the school had a population of 400 students, the section that was affected had about 200 persons.

He said emergency workers took the survivors to hospital.

“To ensure prompt medical attention, the government has directed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritize treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment,” the commissioner said.

“Governor Barrister Mutfwang has specifically instructed these hospitals to accommodate all those affected by the collapse.”

Ashom lamented that the collapsed structure did not meet the standards for buildings and warned schools that have similar structures to shut down.

“You can see that it is by the river bank and, from your eye evaluation, you know that it is not a very strong structure,” he said.

“We are calling on other schools that didn’t follow plans that have similar issues to close down in the interest of our state in the interest of our people, because we have established a committee to go around,” the commissioner said.

Building disasters are fairly common in Africa’s most populous nation because of lax enforcement of construction standards, negligence, and low-quality materials.

At least 45 people were killed in 2021 when a high-rise building under construction collapsed in the upscale Ikoyi district in Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos.

Ten people were killed when a three-storey building collapsed in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos the year after.

Since 2005, at least 152 buildings have collapsed in Lagos, according to a South African university researcher investigating construction disasters.

Bad workmanship, low-grade materials, and corruption to bypass official oversight are often blamed.