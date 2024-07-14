Donald Trump almost assassinated ! shot from rooftop, hit by bullet, but alive !

Former US President Donald Trump was injured Saturday evening during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in what the FBI says was an assassination attempt.

A gunman and at least one audience member are dead, the Secret Service said, and two other attendees are critically injured.

Donald Trump was safely evacuated from a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after multiple gunshots were fired in the crowd. According to eyewitness accounts, the former president was on stage when a series of 8-10 shots rang out, causing panic among the attendees.

Secret Service agents immediately rushed Trump off the stage as snipers were spotted on nearby rooftops. While there were reports of possible injuries to some rally-goers, Trump himself appeared unharmed, though video footage showed blood near his right ear.

Trump said on social media that he was shot and hit by a bullet in the “upper part of my right ear.” The Secret Service said the former president is safe after he was rushed off the stage with blood on his face.

The former president was quickly ushered into a waiting motorcade and transported from the scene. Trump repeatedly raised his fist in the air, with an American flag visible behind him, as security ushered him away.

The FBI said at a news conference Saturday night that the agency is working to identify the gunman through “biometric confirmations” because the suspect did not carry identification on him.

The Secret Service said the shooter fired multiple shots from an “elevated position” outside of the rally before he was killed by agents.

Law enforcement sources said the shooter was on a building rooftop just outside the rally venue.

Eyewitnesses described a “bloody” and chaotic scene. “It’s pure insanity,” said one rally attendee.

President Joe Biden spoke with Trump after the shooting. Biden denounced the violence in remarks Saturday night and said in a statement earlier that he’s “grateful” Trump is safe. Biden, who was planning to stay in Delaware for the weekend, is returning to the White House earlier than planned so he can continue receiving briefings from law enforcement.

Speaking at a news conference in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities said the victims of the shooting have been identified but those details are not yet being publicly shared.

The shooting, which took place at former President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday afternoon, left one attendee dead and two more critically injured. The gunman was also killed by Secret Service agents.

All three were adult men, said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

“We have notified a number of family members, but they have not had an opportunity to notify extended family,” he said.

The gunshots had been “scattered,” and weren’t hitting just one location in the crowd, he added.

One witness, Ron Moose, said he heard what sounded like four shots, describing the sound as “pop, pop, pop.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage. A helicopter flew above and law enforcement officers walked through the area, the video feed showed. Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

U.S. President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident, the White House said.

Trump and Biden are locked in a close election rematch, with most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos showing the two evenly matched.

Trump is due to receive the Republican nomination formally at the Republican National Convention that kicks off in Milwaukee on Monday.

Biden has been facing his own pushback within his own party following a disastrous debate performance against the former president a little more than two weeks ago.

Trump, who served as president from 2017-2021, easily bested his rivals for the Republican nomination early in the campaign and has largely unified around him the party that had briefly wavered in support after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The businessman and former reality television star entered the year facing a raft of legal worries, including four separate criminal prosecutions. He was found guilty in late May of trying to cover up hush money payments to a porn star, but the other three prosecutions he faces — including two for his attempts to overturn his defeat — have been ground to a halt by various factors, including a Supreme Court decision early this month that found him to be partly immune to prosecution.