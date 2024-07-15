Police begins stop & search for Vehicles’ e-CMR registration July 29

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) says it will commence the enforcement of the digitalised central motor registry (e-CMR) by July 29.

In a statement on Saturday, Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, said the move is part of efforts to curb vehicle theft and crime in the country.

Adejobi said the e-CMR is a real-time online archive of vehicle data designed to support police investigations and combat vehicle-related crimes.

“As part of the efforts of the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, PhD, to enhance the security of lives and property, the Nigeria Police Force is set to commence the enforcement of the digitalised central motor registry (e-CMR) within the next 14 days, specifically on the 29th of July, 2024, — to rejuvenate and digitalize the motor vehicle registration system, significantly bolstering our nation’s safety and security framework.

“The e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery,” the statement reads.

The police spokesperson urged vehicle owners and users to obtain the digitalised CMR certificate online at cmris.npf.gov.ng.

“Following the directives of the IGP, services such as change of ownership, change of license number, change of engine, and change of chassis/body would become seamless as the e-CMR system would ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, enhancing the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively, and preventing the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers,” Adejobi said.

“Prior to the enforcement itself, the IGP has ordered full publicity of the e-CMR and its enforcement to all members of the public intimating them of the requirements, processes, and the enforcement procedures.”