Tinubu begins 2nd term campaign, 2007 billboard mounted

Barely a year in office, a campaign billboard of President Bola Tinubu for his reelection in 2027 has surfaced in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

And YOUNEWS is aware of spirited effort being put in motion far ahead of declaration for the race..The race to the camp, has begun !

On the billboard is a picture of Tinubu holding his wife, Remi, in a lovey-dovey manner with the inscription, (taking at his inauguration dinner party, when elected a year ago) “Grassroots support for Tinubu 2027”.

The reelection campaign for Tinubu is coming a few months after he celebrated his one year as president of Nigeria.

There are growing concerns about the policies of the present administration, which many believe have worsened the economic situation in the country.

There are fears that the president’s popularity is waning among citizens despite having spent less than two years in office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to fix a timetable for the 2027 elections.

In May, Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the ruling party was being strengthened to enable Tinubu to secure a second term in office.

Ganduje said the APC national leadership is working with states to ensure that the party has functional offices in wards across the country