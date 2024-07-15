Trump consoles victims’ families over death, injuries, where he narrowly escape

Former President Donald Trump has spoken about the terrible encounter at his rally in Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Trump was just about six minutes into his speech when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally.

He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

In a statement published by the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Sunday morning, Trump thanked law enforcement officers and the Secret Service for their response.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” he said.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the shooting was an assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.