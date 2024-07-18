Exposed : Tinubu still doing oil subsidy, Petrol landing cost is N1,117/litre

The lid has been blown off the constant lie and big denial by Tinubu’s government that it is no longer paying subsidy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Federal Government have vehemently denied subsidising the current price of PMS.

NNPC, the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria, has consistently denied subsidising the cost of PMS but refused to disclose the landing cost of the product

President Bola Tinubu had, extemporaneously, declared the removal of fuel subsidies during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

YOUNEWS is aware that presently, filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and those of the major marketers sell PMS at between N617/litre and N660/litre, while independent marketers sell for N700/litre or more.

But the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, as of Tuesday, July 16, 2024, is N1,117/litre

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria revealed this piece of information ,for the first time yesterday.

Landing cost appears to have been shrouded in secrecy by the importer of PMS.

It is now obvious that the cost of PMS in Nigeria is far below the international price, considering the price of diesel.

The landing cost of diesel was N1,157/litre, while that of aviation fuel was N1,127/litre.

Invariably, the N1,117 landing cost of petrol is far above the pump price of the product in Nigeria.

The current price of PMS is being subsidised by the government. The government buys at higher rates and sells to us at subsidised rates. That is what they call under-recovery.

Operators in the industry are of the opinion that the gap between the cost of diesel and petrol in Nigeria is much. It is never like that all over the world. That means something is wrong.

“I don’t know if NNPC is paying subsidies or not, but somebody is absorbing the difference.

” You can call it under-recovery or subsidy, but the price of petrol today does not reflect the market cost of producing a litre of petrol,..with the current exchange rate, the price of petrol should not be less than 80 per cent of the price of diesel.

Another clear sign that the subsidy denial is a cover up lie is the recent warning to Tinubu’s government by International Monetary Fund recently.

The international body had said the Nigerian government should vremove what it called implicit fuel and electricity subsidies.

In a report published recently by the IMF, the organisation told Nigeria that the subsidies would guzzle three per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product in 2024 as against one per cent in the year before.

IMF noted, however, that “adequate compensatory measures for the poor were not scaled up promptly and subsequently paused over corruption concerns.

Capping pump prices below cost reintroduced implicit subsidies by end-2023 to help Nigerians cope with high inflation and exchange rate depreciation

ay be recalled that on September 18, 2023 YOUNEWS noted, in a report that the fuel we are buying today at N617 or N596 depending on where you buy it and based on the nearness to depots, is actually below what the price should really be, going by the rise in dollar and crude oil price !

Subsidy is still in place! Just by another name!

The government is not being very

with this issue. When you say you have removed fuel subsidy, you don’t come again and moderate prices.

Is like speaking with the two sides of the mouth.

“Removal of subsidy means you have removed your hands and the prices have to follow demand and supply. So if the NNPC says it is getting forex (foreign exchange) to import products and reduce prices for marketers, are they going to do the same for other importers? Remember the government gave import licenses to about seven marketers?

“Are they still going to moderate prices for those people when they bring in the products? No! You don’t blow hot and cold at the same time. There is no way they can bring in products and reduce the price and peg it for marketers to sell at a certain level, it means they are indirectly bringing back subsidy

Another source said

“The gap is becoming too much. Also, the exchange rate gap between the official and parallel markets is widening. And these gaps have to be filled by the government through quasi-subsidy on petrol.

“You also know that most of the investors who tried to import products when it was announced that the subsidy on petrol had been removed, are now finding it very difficult to do so.

“This is because after buying the dollar in the parallel market, they cannot recoup what they have invested. So the government must be transparent with this subsidy removal thing.

Interestingly, the Federal Government to put a cap on petrol price meant that subsidy on petrol had been reinstated.

National Secretary, IPMAN, Chief John Kekeocha, had asked the Federal Government to come out clean with respect to fuel subsidy, instead of mandating oil marketers not to dispense the product above a stipulated band.

In August, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, had told State House correspondents that President Bola Tinubu had instructed that the cost of petrol should not increase.

“Mr. President, wishes to assure Nigerians following the announcement by the NNPC limited just yesterday (Monday) that there will be no increase in the pump price of PMS anywhere in the country. We repeat, the President affirms that there will be no increase in the pump price of PMS.”

The rise in the cost of crude oil, coupled with the depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar, might lead to a hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, oil marketers stated on Sunday.

It was also gathered that the sharp rise in crude oil price to about $94/barrel and the crisis around forex, had warranted a gradual increase in the amount being quietly spent as subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

Dealers in the downstream oil sector explained that the cost of crude oil and the exchange rate of the dollar accounted for over 80 per cent of the cost of PMS.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, rose to $94/barrel on Sunday, the highest figure in 2023. Oil had started the year at about $82/barrel, dipped to $70/barrel in June, but traded above $92/barrel in the past week.