Nationwide Protest ( Aug. 1-10) hots up, gets supports here & there !

The plan for a groundswell Nationwide protest is brewing up.

The planned nationwide protests is scheduled for August 1-10, 2024.

The protests, organised by various groups, aim to express frustration over escalating living costs and hardships faced by Nigerians.

Rising inflation and spike in prices of food have heightened agitation for a nationwide protest scheduled to take place in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Regardless of the announcement by the the Federal Government, yesterday, that it had dispatched 740 trucks of rice across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with each state receiving 20 trucks containing 1,200 bags of 25kg, organizers of the planned protests slated for between August 1 and 10, tagged: ‘Sóró Sókè’ (A Yoruba word for speak out), have vowed not to back down.

This is as controversial Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has weighed in directing Nigerians to go ahead and ventilate their anger and drive governmental change. He expressed optimism that peaceful protests would effectively convey public demands for good governance and development.

A flyer making the rounds on social media entitled: “End Bad Government in Nigeria 2024” had predicated the planned protest on 10 policies of the government, which according to them have imposed unexpected hardship on Nigerians.

Among other demands, the group urged the government to “end subsidy scam and reverse fuel price to below N300 per litter, bring tertiary education fees back to their previous rates, restore electricity tariff to affordable levels for the public, return import duties to their previous rates, publicly disclose and reduce the salaries and allowances of all Senators, House of Representative members, reform EFCC.”

The planned nationwide protest has instilled fear on Nigerian public officer holders, especially lawmakers who are fidgeting over possible attack on them. Last week, the Senate at plenary expressed fear that angry Nigerians may resort to attack and revolt against public office holders as a result of the prevailing hardship.

Ahead of the upcoming nationwide protest against the economic hardship in the country, the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has endorsed the protest, describing it as timely and in the interest of the Nigerian masses.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Chairman of the opposition party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, called on citizens to protest peacefully to avoid any hijacking of the movement.

Alhaji Gabam, while expressing total support for the protest, urged security agencies to be civil in responding to the yearnings of Nigerians, stating that the struggle for a better Nigeria is the responsibility of all, irrespective of political differences and dispositions.

According to him, “To the citizens of Nigeria, the SDP appeals to every citizen coming out to vent their displeasure in the rallies to do so peacefully, being conscious of the fact that we have no other country except Nigeria, we in the Social Democratic Party support the protest.

“We also call on all security agencies to be civil in responding to the yearnings and concerns of millions of Nigerians.

“They must stay aware that the protesters are their brothers and sisters, not enemies of the state. We believe in the welfare and future of the country.

“Security agents must remember that we share the same markets, hospitals, and the burden of school fees, bills, and other groceries, which means the same burden of responsibility by implication.

“The struggle for a better Nigeria is the responsibility of all, irrespective of our political differences and dispositions,” he said.

The SDP chairman said the party would continue to call on the government to stand with the people and fight for a better Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities, justice, and prosperity.

According to him, “We support this rally and its demand for improved economic policies that benefit all Nigerians, not just a select few; increased investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure; massive investment in the agricultural sector that would increase food production and farming methods; provision of a more comprehensive healthcare plan that caters to the needs of unique and multilayers of the country; and an end to corruption and impunity, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“We urge the government to listen to the voices of its citizens and take concrete steps to address our grievances.

“We would continue to call on the government to stand with the people and fight for a better Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities, justice and prosperity.

“Together, let us demand a government that works for all Nigerians, not just the privileged few. Let us march together towards a brighter future where our children can grow and strive with dignity.”