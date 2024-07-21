Afam Osigwe is new NBA president

Osigwe is set to succeed the outgoing president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN).

He is a senior advocate of Nigeria and former general secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, emerged as the president-elect in the 2024 NBA election, sone hours ago

The 2024 NBA election which held online began at 12am on Saturday and ended at 11.59pm with the live results for all positions presented.

As of 12am on Sunday, Osigwe secured 20,395 votes, defeating his closest rival, Chairman of the NBA-Institute of Continuing Legal Education Governing Council, Tobenna Erojikwe, who garnered 10,970 votes while former NBA Lagos Branch Chairman, Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN), got 9,007 votes.