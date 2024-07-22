BREAKING: Biden drops 2nd term ambition, endorses Vice-President Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out of the United States presidential race as Democratic nominee has sent shock waves through the political world.

In a Sunday statement on his X handle, Biden said, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Shortly after, the president declared his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to take on the bid.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote on X.

The developments followed a stumbling debate performance that widely alarmed Democrats about the 81-year-old president’s fitness for office and ability to defeat former president Donald Trump who recently escaped an assassination plot.

Biden’s withdrawal leaves the Democrats in an unprecedented position with months until the November election.

Apart from the new twist likely to shape political strategy in the Republican party where Trump is the face, it also creates a new battleground for Democrats eying the presidential ticket.

AFP reports that for years, Harris faced criticism that she was not up to the job of being a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Now, she finds herself feted by Democrats as their best hope to stop Trump’s comeback.

Despite blazing a trail as the first woman, Black and South Asian vice president in US history, the 59-year-old Democrat long struggled with approval ratings as bad or worse than Biden’s.

The last 12 months, however, have revealed a transformed Harris. And with Biden’s endorsement of Harris after stunning the world by dropping his reelection bid, she’s suddenly on the cusp of history.

The two-term governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, is also an increasingly popular Midwest Democrat who many pundits speculate will run for president in 2028, a BBC report said.

She has campaigned for Biden in the past and has not been shy about her political aspirations. She told the New York Times she wants to see a Generation X president in 2028, but stopped short of suggesting that she might fill that role.

In 2022, she led a campaign that left Michigan Democrats in control of the state’s legislature and the governor’s mansion.

That political control allowed her to enact a number of progressive policies including protecting Michigan abortion access and the passage of gun safety measures.

Interestingly, Kamala Harris has vows to defeat Trump after Biden’s endorsement.

It may be recalled that Joseph Biden was sworn-in 46th President of the United State by Chief Justice John Roberts.

His running mate in the US presidential election of November 3, 2020, Kamala Harris, was also sworn-in as Vice President.

Biden and Harris had arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday for their official inauguration ceremony.

Biden, 78, was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 46th president of the United States.

Harris, 56, is the first woman to become vice president.

Donald Trump left Washington three hours before Biden’s swearing-in, the first American president to skip the inauguration of his successor in more than 150 years.

The inauguration comes exactly two weeks after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to disrupt the certification by Congress of Biden’s November election victory.

Among those attending the ceremony are former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Vice President Mike Pence is also present after skipping a departure ceremony for Trump at nearby Joint Base Andrews earlier in the day.