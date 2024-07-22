Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Lawmaker buys SUV for daughter on graduation from secondary school

Lawmaker buys SUV for daughter on graduation from secondary school

Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, has gifted his daughter, Aisha, a new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in celebration of her graduation from Lead British International School Abuja and her impressive performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Aisha’s graduation ceremony was marked by her father’s surprise gift, which he proudly shared on Instagram.

Gagdi expressed his pride and joy, posting, “Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love. I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness. Congratulations, my shining star!”

The lawmaker’s grand gesture has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some users praised his generosity and commitment to his daughter’s education, while others criticized the extravagant gift, highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges.

