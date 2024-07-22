Police insist, enforcement of vehicles’ N6,000 e-CMR still in operation

Contrary to recent news and insinuations, the police have clarified that the e-CMR is not a revenue-generating platform but an initiative to digitalize policing for effectiveness and general safety of lives and property of Nigerian residents.

And the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has faulted the report that the Nigerian Bar Association has given the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the Central Motor Information System Certificate issuance to motorists.

He said no agency can take the police up on the initiative.

This was disclosed in a statement on X.com.

The statement revealed that the police have the right and powers to initiate any approach to curb crimes and criminality in Nigeria, as it is applicable in other climes.

The statement further revealed that the police have been issuing CMR for decades, so it’s not a new strategy or document.

The statement reads “This is unfounded, fake, and misleading. The NBA as a body will react to this. Stop spreading fake news. Who are those who made the statement or declaration, and in what capacity?

“I challenge you to share the press statement with me, then we can talk.

Do your investigation on this. The police have the right and powers to initiate any approach to curb crimes and criminality in Nigeria, as it’s applicable in other climes.

“The police have been issuing CMR for decades, so it’s not even a new strategy or document.

“No agency can take the police up on this initiative. They will rather key into it, harmonise the system for the good of the country, and its citizenry.”

According to the police, the e-CMR will provide a firsthand database for curbing vehicular crimes, as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets. The system will also prevent multiple registration of vehicles and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners and individuals, contributing to the national database and incident report portal generated from other government agencies.

The NBA Section on Public Interest had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to Egbetokun to stop the directive requiring vehicle owners to register and obtain a CMRIS certificate for a fee of not less than N6,000.

NBA-SPIDEL questioned the legal basis for the Nigeria Police Force’s issuance of the CMRIS Certificates, stating that no law had granted the police the authority to issue such licences or certificates to vehicle owners following vehicle registration at the appropriate offices.

It made the call in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, and co-signed by NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, John Aikpokpo-Martins; and Secretary, Funmi Adeogun.

It stated, “Any such certificate being issued by the Nigeria Police Force without legal backing is outright illegal, null, and void, and therefore of no consequence.”