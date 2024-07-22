Revealed: Presidency allegedly behind Dangote’s travails

There are allegations that Farouk Ahmed had the backing of the Presidency on the dispute with the Dangote refinery.

Days ago, Farouk Ahmed, who is the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, alleged that the quality of diesel produced by the refinery was 665 ppm, which he considered inferior, warning therefore that Nigeria may not rely heavily on the Dangote refinery for its fuel supply.

He also said that the refinery has not been licenced to begin operations in the country

Though the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has declined to make any comment. Instead, he asked that enquires be made on such matters from the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen.

Already many are worried

over why President Bola Tinubu, being the Minister of Petroleum Resources, has not intervene to address the lingering spat.

The dispute from indications appears to be doing great damage to the government, as many Nigerians allege that there are attempts to sabotage the local refinery.

Keen observers believe that the brawl could also do damage to Nigeria, as it sends wrong signals to potential investors

YOUNEWS gathered that President Tinubu really isn’t the direct problem.. It is the government agencies who are fully prepared to punish Dangote Refinery for publicly blaming the government.

YOUNEWS was told that Dangote refinery’s trouble came to the fore

after the Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Nassau, The Bahamas, in June.

Dangote said his 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery would act as Nigeria’s strategic reserve.

Following that disclosure, Devakumar Edwin, the Vice President in charge of Oil and Gas at the Dangote Industries Limited, accused IOCs in Nigeria of actively trying to undermine the Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Edwin stated that the IOCs were intentionally obstructing the refinery’s efforts towards purchasing local crude by inflating premium prices above market rates, compelling the refinery to import crude from countries like the United States, thereby leading to significantly higher costs of its products.

He said: “While the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is trying its best to allocate the crude for us, the IOCs are deliberately and willfully frustrating our efforts to buy the local crude.

Also, in a recent interview with CNN, Aliko Dangote, said: “The NNPC is doing its best, but some of the IOCs, they are struggling to give us crude, everybody is used to exporting and nobody wants to stop exporting.”

What Dangote is witnessing now, YOUNEWS is aware is a reaction.

Thereafter IOCs in Nigeria had meetings with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, analyzing how that open allegations at a world stage event was an embarrassment to the person of Tinubu who is directly in charge of the ministry.

Already Regulatory agencies are firing back at Dangote

The Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, in a recent interview on ARISE TV, said that it was “erroneous” to claim that IOCs were refusing to make crude oil available to domestic refiners.

He said the NUPRC had been very supportive of the Dangote refinery, intervening several times to help secure crude supply. Speaking along the same line on Thursday, NMDPRA’s Ahmed alleged that the Dangote refinery had requested the regulator to stop giving import licences to other marketers so as to be the only fuel supplier in Nigeria.

Speaking about quality, he said: “So, in terms of quality, currently the AGO quality in terms of sulphur is the lowest as far as the West African requirement of 50 ppm is concerned.

“Dangote refinery and some modular refineries, like Waltersmith refinery and Aradel refinery, are producing between 650 to 1,200ppm. So, in terms of quality, their product is much more inferior to the imported quality,” he had alleged.