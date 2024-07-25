Afforestation Director, Stephen Adeoye, lists benefits of Charcoal body

Mr. Stephen Adeoye, the National Director of Afforestation for the newly lauched association in charge of Charcoal business in Nigeria, NACPDEAN ( National Association of Charcoal Producers, Dealers, Exporters and Afforestation of Nigeria). has explained the purpose of planting trees, Afforestation ,to curb deforestation.

Mr Adeoye a front liner in the industry said, ” It is seemingly incongruous and a bit ironical..we get charcoal by falling the trees.

” We are depleting the forest, but we also owe nature the need to fill the gap. Nature abhors vacuum.”

Out association

has grand plan to replenish.We have Tree plantations and nurseries in different parts of the country and still working on expanding it by reaching out to more states. We partner with stakeholders to get it right. We are eco friendly.”

We (NACPDEAN) and the government are also aware that Nigeria has been deforested due to improper initial afforestation steps, which led to the ban of charcoal export and birthed this national apex umbrella body (NACPDEAN).

We have solution and corrective strategies in place.

Mr Adeoye, therefore encourages everyone who is into charcoal business to register with Nacpdean.

YOUNEWS is aware that the association which has National Agroforestry Plan has the mandate is to manage, coordinate, regulate, pilot, and enhance the affairs of the Charcoal commodity sector in Nigeria.

While at the same time also being positioned as the nation’s leading agroforestry body, positioning Nigeria as one of the world’s major ecological contributors to the reduction of climate change and making Nigeria, the world at large a more conducive place to live.

She is also the nation’s focal representative and contact center on the international level of charcoal commodity and climate enhancers.

YOUNEWS checks revealed that one of the main objectives is to champion agroforestry in Nigeria at large, with a focused national agroforestry plan of ‘cut one-plant five trees’.