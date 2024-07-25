Charcoal Apex body makes history again, launched in Abuja

History was made again, and it was loud and clear on Tuesday, 23rd July at the Nicon Luxury Hotel ,Abuja when the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment held the official launching of Charcoal Apex body.

Just months back ,a similar feat was achieved, as NACPDEAN ( National Association of Charcoal Producers, Dealers, Exporters and Afforestation of Nigeria) was registered by CAC as National apex body of Charcoal Association in Nigeria.

Officially, the launching was done by the permanent secretary AMB.Nura Abba Rimi , representing the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka- Anite .

The event which was attended by dignitaries, including Special Adviser to President Tinubu on export expansion, Federal Ministry of Environment, Central Bank of Nigeria and other Stakeholders.

The President of Facan, Federation of Agriculture Commodity Associations of Nigeria , Directors in FMITI, representative of Controller General of Customs , CBN and others in their inspiring speeches congratulate all the commodities association and encourage them to continue to carry out their activities accordingly and make Nigeria great.

Certificates was presented to all the 18 associations launched.

There was an exhibition of different types of charcoal made from forest products, and ones made from non-forest products. Forest products which range from Shisha Charcoal, finger charcoal, Grill charcoal and BBQ Charcoal), Non-forest products (Sawdust briquettes, rice-husk briquettes, palm-kernel shell charcoal, coconut shell charcoal, briquettes etc .

Expectedly, the President of the association, Mr Babatunde Edu is excited

about these developments

“We have been able to do great things within the last two years been, we are encouraged and nurtured by federal ministry of industry trade and investments.

With the new leap, Mr Edu explained the urgent need for all stakeholders in the sector to work together regulate the sector well for healthy business environment, to make Nigeria charcoal attractive in the international market and contribute the sector to the country’s GDP.

He also mentioned different usefulness of charcoal.